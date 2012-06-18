LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) -
AXA RAISES $7 BLN FUND FOR BUYOUT DEALS
The investment arm of French insurance group AXA
has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors to buy stakes in
buyout funds from investors looking to cash out.
EX-RBS HEAD URGES END TO FREE ACCOUNTS
Brian Hartzer, the outgoing head of retail at RBS,
said in an interview that the current model of free bank
accounts in Britain needs to be reformed.
GROWTH DEMAND SPLITS BANK COMMITTEE
British finance minister George Osborne's demand that the
Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee should support
government growth policy has divided the committee.
POLICY 'PARALYSIS' HITS GLOBAL RECOVERY
Confidence in the ability of policy makers to provide
conditions for growth has been dented, stalling the global
recovery, according to the FT/Brookings Institution Tiger Index.
SNP SET TO DROP OPPOSITION TO NATO
The Scottish National Party is set to announce at its
October conference that it will reverse 30 years of opposition
to NATO membership for Scotland.