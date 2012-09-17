Australia new vehicle sales rebound in May - VFACTS
EADS CHIEF AND BAE'S OLVER TIPPED TO LEAD
EADS CEO Tom Enders and BAE Chairman Dick Olver are a likely possibility to run the board should last week's announced merger go through.
MERGED BAE-EADS NEEDS TOUGHER U.S. 'FIREWALL'
BAE would have to agree to stricter security measures in the U.S. if its EADS deal is to pass muster in Washington, according to a former official and legal experts.
SHAREHOLDERS JOIN FORCES IN SUPPORT OF AUDIT REFORM
A group of UK and European institutional investors have signed a paper supporting major reform of auditors.
BUSINESS FEARS POWER OF TAX AVOIDANCE RULES
Business lobby group the CBI fears that new British rules to curb tax avoidance risk damaging investment.
TOP CHINESE BANK TARGETS EUROPE
China Construction Bank could spend as much as $15 billion on a European acquisition, Chairman Wang Hongzhang said in an interview.
