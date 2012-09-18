Headlines

CAMERON PUTS BRAKES ON PENSION REFORM

Britain's prime minister has demanded a rethink of flagship state pension reforms amid fears they could alienate core Conservative supporters, including the electorally crucial "grey" vote.

SBERBANK PLANS $5 BILLION SHARE SALE

Sberbank is set to close a more than $5 billion London-Moscow public offering as soon as Tuesday, in a deal that is seen as a cornerstone of Russia's privatisation programme.

IPHONE 5 LAUNCHES TO RECORD SALES

Apple's iPhone 5 has smashed records before hitting the shelves with more than 2 million people pre-ordering the coveted smartphone in its first 24 hours.

"AIRBUS" MOOTED AS NEW NAME FOR BAE-EADS

"Airbus" has been proposed by EADS as a possible name for the new 38 billion euro company to be formed by combining he Franco-German group with the UK's BAE Systems .

MOBILE WALLET COMPANY VALUED AT $3 BILLION

A technology company racing to become the default "wallet" on mobile devices has been valued $3.25 billion in its latest fundraising, confirming its status as one of Silicon Valley's hottest start-ups.

SHELL'S ARCTIC AMBITIONS DENTED BY MISHAPS

Shell had hoped its Arctic campaign would be a showcase for its technological prowess, highlighting its ability to operate at the frontiers of oil exploration, but the programme has so far failed to take off.

TAX CLAMPDOWN TO HURT SWISS BANKS

Switzerland's two biggest banks could suffer outflows of more than 60 billion swiss francs ($64.80 billion)as a result of international efforts to clamp down on wealthy individuals using the country's bank secrecy laws to evade taxes.