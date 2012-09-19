Headlines

Overview

SAUDIS OFFER EXTRA OIL TO CONTROL PRICES

Saudi Arabia has offered its main customers in the US, Europe and Asia extra oil supplies, a sign the world's largest exporter is worried about the impact of rising prices on the global economy.

DIRECT LINE DEBT RALLY SIGNALS FAITH IN IPO

Bondholders are becoming more confident that RBS will successfully float Direct Line, even as people close to the process warn the bank is prepared to pull the deal if equity investors value the business at much less than 3 billion pounds ($4.88 billion).

BP IN TALKS TO SELL TEXAS CITY REFINERY

BP has held talks to sell its Texas City refinery to Marathon Petroleum Corp, the latest stage of a big asset disposal plan to cover the costs of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

SOUTH AFRICA LONMIN MINERS SET TO END STRIKE

Striking mineworkers and Lonmin reached a wage agreement on Tuesday that should signal the end of more than five weeks of industrial action marred by violence and 45 deaths.

LLOYDS OFFERS TO BUY BACK MORE DEBT

Lloyds Banking Group became the latest UK lender to offer to buy back a large portfolio of its own debt as it looks to use excess cash on its balance sheet to eliminate expensive funding.

BHP PUTS FREEZE ON EXECUTIVES' PAY

BHP Billiton will not increase the basic salaries of more than 100 of its top directors, including chief executive Marius Kloppers, as it looks to show restraint and clamp down on costs.

PARIS SEEN AS POSSIBLE STUMBLING BLOCK IN BAE-EADS TALKS

All eyes have been on Paris since merger talks between Franco-German EADS and the UK's BAE Systems became public, with the British side claiming their French counterparts were the most likely block to a deal.