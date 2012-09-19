Headlines
Overview
SAUDIS OFFER EXTRA OIL TO CONTROL PRICES
Saudi Arabia has offered its main customers in the US,
Europe and Asia extra oil supplies, a sign the world's largest
exporter is worried about the impact of rising prices on the
global economy.
DIRECT LINE DEBT RALLY SIGNALS FAITH IN IPO
Bondholders are becoming more confident that RBS
will successfully float Direct Line, even as people close to the
process warn the bank is prepared to pull the deal if equity
investors value the business at much less than 3 billion pounds
($4.88 billion).
BP IN TALKS TO SELL TEXAS CITY REFINERY
BP has held talks to sell its Texas City refinery to
Marathon Petroleum Corp, the latest stage of a big asset
disposal plan to cover the costs of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon
disaster.
SOUTH AFRICA LONMIN MINERS SET TO END STRIKE
Striking mineworkers and Lonmin reached a
wage agreement on Tuesday that should signal the end of more
than five weeks of industrial action marred by violence and 45
deaths.
LLOYDS OFFERS TO BUY BACK MORE DEBT
Lloyds Banking Group became the latest UK lender to
offer to buy back a large portfolio of its own debt as it looks
to use excess cash on its balance sheet to eliminate expensive
funding.
BHP PUTS FREEZE ON EXECUTIVES' PAY
BHP Billiton will not increase the basic
salaries of more than 100 of its top directors, including chief
executive Marius Kloppers, as it looks to show restraint and
clamp down on costs.
PARIS SEEN AS POSSIBLE STUMBLING BLOCK IN BAE-EADS TALKS
All eyes have been on Paris since merger talks between
Franco-German EADS and the UK's BAE Systems
became public, with the British side claiming their French
counterparts were the most likely block to a deal.