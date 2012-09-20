Headlines
Overview
ROSNEFT SEEKS $15 BILLION FOR BP MOVE
Rosneft is seeking $15 billion in financing for a
potential deal to buy a 50 per cent stake in BP's
troubled Russian oil venture.
RULING BOOSTS FIGHT AGAINST TAX AVOIDANCE
The government has won an important legal victory in its
fight against stamp duty avoidance, in a blow to similar schemes
used to dodge an estimated 170 million pounds ($275.79 million)
of tax.
BRUSSELS SIDESTEPS CHINA TRADE DISPUTE
The European Union has stalled a controversial trade case
against Chinese telecommunications companies, defusing a row
with Beijing on the eve of Premier Wen Jiabao's last summit with
European leaders.
BAE-EADS DEAL ON SUMMIT AGENDA
Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel will seek to agree a
joint position on Saturday on the 35 billion euro combination of
EADS and BAE Systems to create the world's
largest defence and aerospace company by revenue.
UK IN PUSH TO RELAX TECH LISTING RULES
A push to make it easier for high-growth companies to list
in London will be launched by the government on Thursday in an
attempt to bolster the capital as Europe's technology hub.
UKRAINE AGREES $3 BILLION LOAN-FOR-CORN DEAL
Ukraine is set to sign an unusual loan-for-crops contract
with China that will see Kiev access $3 billion in credit lines
in exchange for supplies of corn, a commodity that Beijing has
started to import in large quantities.
BANKS TO CHARGE LESS ON DIRECT LINE IPO
Banks handling the flotation of Royal Bank of Scotland's
insurance arm are to charge less than normal as they
seek to breathe life into a moribund market for stock market
launches.
TESCO CHIEF STANDS BY U.S. ARM FRESH & EASY
Philip Clarke, chief executive of Tesco, appeared
to stand by its lossmaking U.S. business as the head of
Britain's biggest retailer pledged to lead a "revolution" in
online retailing.