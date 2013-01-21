Jan 21 Headlines West faces 'decades' of conflict in N Africa

AllianzGI to launch UK building fund

Overview

WEST FACES 'DECADES' OF CONFLICT IN N AFRICA David Cameron has raised the spectre of Britain being sucked into the fight against terrorists in north Africa for "decades". (

OBAMA SWORN IN FOR SECOND TERM Barack Obama was sworn in on Sunday as the 44th president of the United States, ushering in a second term expected to be marked by partisan battles over debt, gun control and immigration. ()

NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS SEEKS TO RAISE 700 MLN EUROS Nokia Siemens Networks is set to issue a high-yield bond that will help gauge broader investor interest in the telecoms equipment maker. ()

TAX CRACKDOWN TO TARGET MIDDLE CLASSES Professionals are to be targeted in a crackdown on tax evasion, the director of public prosecutions, said. ()

ALLIANZGI TO LAUNCH UK BUILDING FUND Allianz Global Investors is to launch an infrastructure debt fund in the UK to help build schools, hospitals and roads. ()

EQT SHELVES PLAN TO SELL SPRINGER SCIENCE EQT has shelved a plan to sell German academic publisher Springer Science for up to 4 billion euros. () BATTERY FINDING MAY DELAY DREAMLINER The resumption of Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights could be further delayed after a top US investigator ruled out excessive voltage as the cause of a battery fire that led to the grounding of the aircraft around the world. ()