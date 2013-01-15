LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) -
Headlines
TOP UK BANKS BACK NEW WATCHDOG
WESTMINSTER HITS AT GOLDMAN SACHS BONUS PLAN
PENSIONS REFORM TO NET TREASURY 9BN STG
EU BERATES CHINA OVER STEEL SUBSIDIES
Overview
British Banking Association head Anthony Browne said
Britain's banks would support a new professional standards body.
A plan by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs to delay
paying UK bonuses to take advantage of a tax cut has drawn heavy
criticism from members of Parliament.
Britain's Treasury will benefit by more than 9 billion
pounds annually from 2017 from pension reform.
In a report, the European Commission said China was
illegally helping steel manufacturers to obtain materials below
market prices.