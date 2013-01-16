LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) -

Headlines

SPAIN URGES GERMANY TO BOOST GROWTH

POTENTIAL BUYERS CIRCLE STRICKEN HMV

CLARKE STEPS UP PRO-EU RHETORIC

SILVER LAKE AT CENTRE OF DELL DEAL TALKS

Overview

In an interview, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said creditor countries in the euro zone should do more to stimulate growth.

Retail restructuring group Hilco, Jon Moulton's Better Capital, and private equity firms Endless and Oakley Capital are among those eyeing HMV after it went into administration.

Pro-European minister and ex-Chancellor Ken Clarke said that a referendum on Britain's future in the European Union would be a gamble.

Talks on a buyout of PC maker Dell are focused around private equity firm Silver Lake.