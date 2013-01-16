LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) -
Headlines
SPAIN URGES GERMANY TO BOOST GROWTH
POTENTIAL BUYERS CIRCLE STRICKEN HMV
CLARKE STEPS UP PRO-EU RHETORIC
SILVER LAKE AT CENTRE OF DELL DEAL TALKS
Overview
In an interview, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said
creditor countries in the euro zone should do more to stimulate
growth.
Retail restructuring group Hilco, Jon Moulton's Better
Capital, and private equity firms Endless and Oakley Capital are
among those eyeing HMV after it went into
administration.
Pro-European minister and ex-Chancellor Ken Clarke said that
a referendum on Britain's future in the European Union would be
a gamble.
Talks on a buyout of PC maker Dell are focused
around private equity firm Silver Lake.