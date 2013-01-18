LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) -
Headlines
CAYMAN ISLANDS TO OPEN UP TO SCRUTINY
GAME OWNER EYES TRANCHE OF HMV STORES
GLENCORE AND XSTRATA SEEK DEAL EXTENSION
BANKS SEEK SUPPORT FOR PPI DEADLINE
BARCLAYS EYES BONUS POOL TO PAY LIBOR FINE
Overview
In a drive for transparency, authorities in the Cayman
Islands are planning on creating a public database of funds
domiciled in the British territory for the first time.
Videogames seller Game Group is interested in acquiring
stores from collapsed music retailer HMV, the CEO said.
As their mega-merger continues to go through regulatory
clearance, Glencore and Xstrata are set to
extend the deadline for the deal for a third time.
The British banking industry wants a deadline of May 2014 to
be imposed for claims from customers who say they were mis-sold
payment protection insurance, says one senior executive.
Barclays is considering whether it should recoup
some or all of the 290 million pounds it was fined for
Libor-rate rigging from the bonuses it is due to pay investment
bankers in 2012.