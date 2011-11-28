LONDON Nov 28 Financial Times
* Shareholders and industry trade bodies have thrown their
weight behind calls for radical reform to executive salaries and
restraints on spiralling remuneration packages.
* Chairmen of FTSE 350 companies are failing to take
responsibility for corporate governance, with half making no
mention of the issue in ther annual report statements.
The Daily Telegraph
* Lars Emilson, chairman of engineering group Charter
International, has launched a scathing attack on a top City
investor -- Richard Buxton, head of UK equity at Schroders
-- accusing him of "destroying more than he achieved."
(Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)