BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) -
Financial Times
* NYSE Euronext could get regulatory approval as early as this week to launch a service for retail investors which is separate from those used by high frequency trading firms and long-term institutional investors.
* The European Securities and Markets Authority has rejected attempts by two fund management trade associations to get it to reconsider new guidelines aimed at strengthening investor protection and harmonising regulatory practices.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.