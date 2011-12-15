LONDON Dec 15 The Times

* British pension funds have slashed their investment in UK companies dramatically. Once the mainstay of the share market, the UK's biggest pension funds have reduced their investment in domestic shares to only one pound in every eight they invest.

The Guardian

* Chief executive pay in the U.S. has roared back following two years of stagnation and decline, with America's top bosses enjoying pay rises of 27 percent to 40 percent last year.

The Australian Financial Review

* Funds management firm Perpetual confirmed that star stock-picker John Sevior would not be returning to the company when he finishes six months of long-service leave next month. Sevior intends to set up his own fund management business next year. ($1 = 0.6402 British pounds) (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)