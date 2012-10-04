BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
LONDON Oct 4 Independent
* Rupert Murdoch is facing a fresh wave of pressure from influential investment firms which have clubbed together to challenge his dual role as chairman and chief executive of News Corporation.
Financial Times
* Morgan Stanley is in talks to sell a majority stake in its commodities business to the Qatar Investment Authority.
* Louis Dreyfus Group and the hedge fund unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co are selling their jointly-owned energy trading business to an investor group.
Wall Street Journal
* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is putting pressure on Standard Chartered to appoint more independent directors.
Australian Financial Review
* Texas-based TPG, the last remaining bidder for Australia's Billabong International, might ditch its $700 million takeover offer for the surfwear retailer.
Al-Khaleej
* Indebted Zabeel Investments, which is owned by Dubai's crown prince, has reached a $956-million debt deal with lenders.
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.