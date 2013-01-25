BRIEF-Baidu, Bosch to deepen cooperation in automated driving
* Baidu and bosch sign strategic cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation in automated driving
LONDON Jan 25 WALL STREET JOURNAL:
* Citigroup Inc's private bank is withdrawing its $187 million investment from SAC Capital Advisors LP, the latest of several client redemptions at the hedge fund firm.
FINANCIAL TIMES:
* Some of Britain's biggest investors are backing calls from Legal & General for sweeping reforms of the initial public offering market.
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving