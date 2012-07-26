HONG KONG, July 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings expects to intensify competition in the city's nascent 4G mobile market with the launch of its new high-speed wireless network next month.

-- Link Real Estate Investment Trust said shareholders at its annual general meeting had passed a resolution enabling it to expand its investment strategy from retail and car-park properties to non-residential real estates, including stand-alone assets and comprehensive mixed-use developments in Hong Kong.

-- Two mainland activists were sentenced to terms in a labour camp because they took part in Hong Kong's July 1 protest march. It was the first time mainland activists were punished for taking part in the city's annual march, and the first time an official document had called such participation an offence.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China National Building Material Co Ltd, a major Chinese cement producer, said it will buy its parent's assets for 1.4 billion yuan ($219.14 million).

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese shampoo maker BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd said it would record a loss for the first half of 2012 as a slowdown in China's economy hampered its recovery, leading to a drop in sales of its household and personal care products.

($1 = 6.3885 Chinese yuan)

