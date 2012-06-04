HONG KONG, June 4 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, which have fallen for five
months in a row, are likely to continue to decline in the next
three to six months, said Lu Ting, head of greater China
economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
-- Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC maker by
sales, is looking at a number of technology companies, said
chief financial officer Wong Wai-ming, who declined to identify
the targets. The company is betting big on the growth potential
of its fledgling mobile, internet and digital home business
(MIDH) division.
THE STANDARD
-- Hopewell Holdings and Hopewell Highway
Infrastructure said that based on new toll rates,
revenue in 2011 would have declines by 17 percent. The statement
came after the Guangdong government lowered toll fees from this
month for most vehicles.
WEN WEI PO
-- Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co
Ltd said contract sales for May amounted to 2.34
billion yuan ($367.40 million), up 3 percent from a year
earlier.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ed Lane)