HONG KONG, June 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Henderson Land Development chairman Lee Shau-kee said investing in stocks in Hong Kong is more profitable than investing in property, adding home prices in the city were unlikely to rise sharply as land supply is expected to increase.

-- Mainland residential land prices fell 14 percent last month from April as developers grew cautious about acquiring sites, given their growing inventories of unsold new homes and the tight credit environment, according to China Index Academy.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong and China Gas managing director Alfred Chan said 70 percent of the HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) budget for 2011-2013 will be allocated to new energy projects, while the rest will be spent to build utilities such as gas distribution networks.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Mainland China property developer Country Garden said contract sales in May totalled 3.74 billion yuan ($587.36 million), down 36.6 percent from a year earlier.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong-listed Beijing Capital Land Ltd said contract sales in the first five months amounted to 4.4 billion yuan, up 12 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan)