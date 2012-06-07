HONG KONG, June 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Incoming chief executive Leung Chun-ying said he will float policies to spur the economy and ease people's hardships in his first 100 days in office, rather than wait until his October policy address. His administration would find social and economic investments to make better use of the government's HK$669 billion fiscal reserve, he added.

-- A Legislative Council report said former Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief Joseph Yam should bear "ultimate responsibility" for investors' losses during the Lehman Brothers fiasco in 2008, as he was chief of the banking watchdog at the time.

-- Hong Kong stock exchange's average daily turnover for the first five months of the year fell 21 percent year-on-year to HK$59.1 billion ($7.62 billion).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Southern Airlines , the country's largest airline by fleet size, may raise about 2 billion yuan ($314.29 million) by selling shares to its parent, market sources said.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust said total annual dividend per unit reached 129.52 HK cents, up 17.3 percent from the last fiscal year.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd has completed 60 percent of its sales target of 10 billion yuan for this year, and is confident of achieving it, director of investor relations Alan Ha said.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7593 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)