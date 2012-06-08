HONG KONG, June 8 These are some of the leading


SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Mainland companies could pour $25 billion a year in
direct investments into Europe over the next decade despite
growing uncertainty about the euro zone's fate, according to New
York-based research and advisory body Rhodium Group.
-- Chinese property developer Shui On Land
Chairman Vincent Lo said the company was not facing a cash
crunch and hinted that it might have to defer plans to spin off
its premier commercial property unit, China Xintiandi Co Ltd, if
the market sentiment continued to weaken.
-- At least HK$820 million ($105.69 million) has been
subscribed so far for the Monetary Authority's HK$10 billion of
inflation-linked bonds (iBonds). Subscription ends on June 13.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China, which
targets to raise HK$23.4 billion in an initial public offering
in Hong Kong, aims to complete the listing by mid-July, said
market sources.
THE STANDARD
-- Pinball arcade operator Dynam Japan Holdings, which runs
a chain of 355 pinball, or pachinko, games arcades across 46
prefectures of Japan, has gone through a listing hearing,
preparing to raise up to HK$1.94 billion in an initial public
offering in Hong Kong.
APPLE DAILY
-- Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, China's largest
pharmaceutical products distributor, said it proposed to raise
up to 8 billion yuan ($1.26 billion) through bonds with maturity
of up to 10 years, to repay debt and for working capital.
($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)