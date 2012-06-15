HONG KONG, June 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The government-funded Financial Dispute Resolution Centre will start operations from June. 19, using mediation and arbitration for customers seeking claims of up to HK$500,000 ($64,400) against their banks or brokers.

- Deputy Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said Beijing would act as a matchmaker, helping more Hong Kong and mainland firms form consortiums to invest overseas.

- Shanghai restaurant chain Xiao Nan Guo plans to raise up to $75 million through an initial public offering, according to market sources.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Sun Hung Kai Properties said it had appointed Norman Leung, the executive chairman of Television Broadcasts, and Donald Leung, currently independent non-executive director of Tern Properties Co Ltd, as independent non-executive directors, both with effect from July. 1.

SING TAO DAILY

- China Railway Group Ltd , the country's largest construction and engineering company, said it had signed agreements for five construction projects worth about 14.9 billion yuan ($2.34 billion).

WEN WEI PO

- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said accumulated premium income for the first five months totalled 154 billion yuan, down 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)