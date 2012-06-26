HONG KONG, June 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) is offering flats in its latest project in Tseung Kwan O at prices below the secondary market in the area, reflecting poor s a les and growing fears of more cooling measures after chief executive-elect Leung Chun-ying takes office next week. The pricing is as much as 25 percent below the HK$6,600 ($850) per sq ft average transaction price in the region.

-- Civic Party lawmaker Audrey Eu's microblog, with posts encouraging participation in the July 1 rally and messages about democracy activist Li Wangyang's death, was shut down on Monday as the authorities tightened internet control ahead of the handover anniversary.

-- Two mainland companies, Jiangxi-based miner Wanguo International Mining and cigarette packaging material manufacturer Sheen Tai Holdings, have filed preliminary prospectuses with the Hong Kong stock exchange to raise funds despite the weak market sentiment.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Fifteen provinces in China have raised minimum wages by 8 to 22 percent this year, i ndicating a slightly above-target average increase of 15 percent, in compliance with a government policy initiative to stimulate consumption among the lower-income group.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chairman Chow Chung-kong said it would be ideal if mainland sovereign bonds were sold in Hong Kong in just the same way new shares and inflation-linked bonds (iBonds) are issued. More Chinese debt issuance could strengthen the local bond market, he aded.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China's Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said it would team up with parent China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp, Sinopharm Capital Limited Company, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd and other investors to set up Shanghai Sinopharm Private Equity Fund, with a total capital commitment of about 1 billion yuan ($157.15 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7608 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)