SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- More than 1,000 exotic birds in Bird Garden, Mong Kok, are slaughtered on Thursday after traces of H5N1 virus found in cage but government officials say risk to humans is 'not particularly high'.

-- The Securities and Futures Commission plans to stick to its guns over a controversial plan to make sponsors of new listings face civil and criminal liability if they fail in their due diligence. The deadline for consultation period, which was due to end on Friday, would extend to the end of July to give bankers more time to submit feedback.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's Sany Heavy Industry hopes to kick off its initial public offering in Hong Kong by the end of this month and plans to list in early August, market sources said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hang Lung Properties has sold its Laguna Plaza, a shopping centre, in Kwun Tong to an investment fund, CLSA Capital Partners, for more than HK$1.5 billion ($193.42 million), sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said it visited 15 stores of Esprit Holdings in Europe and Asia over the past month, citing slower customer flow and more fierce competitions. It estimated that the fashion retailer may suffer losses in the second half of the year.

($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars)