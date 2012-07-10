HONG KONG, July 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Singapore-listed shopping arcade developer CapitaMalls Asia remains optimistic about the outlook for the mainland's retail property market despite slowing economic growth. It says it expects to double the value of its assets in China to $20 billion in three to five years.

-- A member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences who helped draft the mainland's first regulations on clinical trials of stem cell treatments says the authorities are considering centralising such treatment and research in 50 hospitals and institutes.

-- About 600 owners of second-hand car dealerships in Guangzhou protested on Monday against the city's new vehicle-registration quota system, saying it had effectively put them out of business.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- MTR Corp has withdrawn its tender for the HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion) Tai Wai Station residential project as the three bids for the plot came in below expectations.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The first exchange-traded funds (ETF) linked to Hong Kong stocks have started sales in the mainland on Monday. Sale of the two ETFs, one issued by China Asset Management Co and the other launched by EFund Management, will continue until August 3.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Ceajer Chan said he would enhance the development of asset management centre and Renminbi internationalisation in the city in the coming five years, adding he supported setting up of the Financial Services Development Council.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Property developer China Overseas Land & Investment contract sales for the first six months totalled HK$65.15 billion, achieving about 81 percent of the full year sales target.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)