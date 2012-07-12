HONG KONG, July 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The Securities and Futures Commission will introduce two new licences next year to regulate investment banks conducting over-the-counter (OTC) trading and clearings as part of a global effort to curb risk and bolster transparency.

-- China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd Chief Operating Officer Peter Mok said on a microblogging site that he has resigned from his position, according to market rumours. He did not disclose any reason in his post on Sina Weibo, China's most popular microblogging site.

-- New World Development Co Ltd plans to launch four new projects on Hong Kong Island worth HK$15 billion ($1.93 billion) next year, providing for 1,000 to 1,200 flats.

-- Housing minister Anthony Cheung said the government intends to build around 15,000 public housing units annually over the next five years, and will look into ways to help people from all walks of life to meet their housing needs, adding that effective measures will come into place if the situation worsens.

-- A shoe shop fire in the Luohu Commercial City mall, Shenzhen, on Wednesday was put out in about an hour and a half as about 1,000 shoppers made their escape without anyone getting hurt.

-- Chinese brewer Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd said it expected to record a significant loss for the first half of 2012 as compared to a profit in a year ago period, due to a decrease in beer sales and an increase in material prices.

($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)