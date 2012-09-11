HONG KONG, Sept 11 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Hong Kong offices of investment banks such as Citic
Securities and Merchants Securities have all pitched six or
seven IPO deals that were hoping to be launched once the market
improved, according to banking sources. Most of the deals
involve listings by consumer firms.
-- Mission Hills, which has three projects under
construction on the mainland, expects to recoup its total
investment of 11 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) within seven to
eight years of opening, said Ken Chu, the resort operator's
chairman and chief executive.
-- Developer Hysan Group challenged the Town Planning Board
in a court on Monday over the board's refusal to relax building
restrictions on various sites in Causeway Bay.
-- Hengqin New Zone, an experimental area on an island in
Zhuhai next to Macau, said that it had set up the mainland's
first integrated anti-corruption agency over the weekend, quoted
Xinhua news agency reports.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Gas Holdings' co-founder Liu Minghui, who
was earlier imprisoned with embezzlement charges, was
reappointed as executive director and managing director. The
company emphasized that its business strategy would remain
unchanged.
THE STANDARD
-- The government has announced it will remove the
controversial contemporary China section from teaching
guidelines for the moral and national education curriculum. This
came ahead of Tuesday's proposed class boycott at universities
by members of the Hong Kong Federation of Students who describe
the subject as mere brainwashing.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co,
which plans to raise about HK$4.7 billion ($606.03 million) in
its initial public offering in Hong Kong, aims to be listed on
Oct. 9, according to market sources.
($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)
