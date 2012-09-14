HONG KONG, Sept 14 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The newly launched Apple's iPhone 5 will be
available in Hong Kong and eight other markets next Friday,
Sept. 21, with SmarTone Telecommunications serving as
Apple's 4G mobile network partner in the city.
-- Houston-based Schlumberger, the world's largest provider
of oilfield services, has agreed to set up a joint venture with
Anton Oilfield Services Group to tap a boom in
unconventional energy on the mainland. The planned total initial
investment was US$12 million.
-- Nineteen construction workers in Wuhan, Hubei, fell 30
storeys to their death after an elevator scaling the high rise
block they were building collapsed, prompting new calls for more
stringent safety conditions in the mainland workplace.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd, China's
fourth-largest domestic brewer, has ended talks to buy China
Kingway Brewery Holdings, said Kingway Brewery's Chief
Executive Officer Ye Xuquan, quoted mainland media.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd has joined mainland
developers Greentown China and Sunac China
in acquiring a residential site in Shanghai's Pudong area for
834 million yuan.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong financial secretary John Tsang said the
government must be mindful of the risks of excessive credit
growth and the danger of asset bubbles forming amid the current
ultra-low interest rate environment. The government will not
hesitate to introduce measures to deal with asset bubbles, he
added.
