HONG KONG, Sept 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST -- The newly launched Apple's iPhone 5 will be available in Hong Kong and eight other markets next Friday, Sept. 21, with SmarTone Telecommunications serving as Apple's 4G mobile network partner in the city. -- Houston-based Schlumberger, the world's largest provider of oilfield services, has agreed to set up a joint venture with Anton Oilfield Services Group to tap a boom in unconventional energy on the mainland. The planned total initial investment was US$12 million. -- Nineteen construction workers in Wuhan, Hubei, fell 30 storeys to their death after an elevator scaling the high rise block they were building collapsed, prompting new calls for more stringent safety conditions in the mainland workplace. SING TAO DAILY -- Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd, China's fourth-largest domestic brewer, has ended talks to buy China Kingway Brewery Holdings, said Kingway Brewery's Chief Executive Officer Ye Xuquan, quoted mainland media. HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL -- The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd has joined mainland developers Greentown China and Sunac China in acquiring a residential site in Shanghai's Pudong area for 834 million yuan. THE STANDARD -- Hong Kong financial secretary John Tsang said the government must be mindful of the risks of excessive credit growth and the danger of asset bubbles forming amid the current ultra-low interest rate environment. The government will not hesitate to introduce measures to deal with asset bubbles, he added. For Chinese newspapers, see...............