SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong goes into three days of mourning on Thursday
after 38 people were killed in a ferry disaster. Flags on all
government buildings will be flown at half-mast for three days.
-- Guangdong Zhenrong Energy, a unit of state-owned
commodities trader Zhuhai Zhenrong, has offered to buy Titan
Petrochemicals Group's existing 7.8 billion shares for
-- A 7,492 square feet flat in Highcliff in the eastern
Mid-Levels was sold for HK$368.8 million ($47.55 million) on
Aug. 31, or HK$49,226 per sq. ft, the sixth highest price per
square feet ever paid in Hong Kong, according to Land Registry
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Tsui Wah Restaurant, a local restaurant chain that plans
to list in the city, expects to postpone the listing hearing to
November from late October, according to market sources.
WEN WEI PO
-- Cosmetic and beauty products retailer Sa Sa International
Holdings Ltd Chairman Simon Kwok said sales registered
double-digit growth in the first few days of the "Golden Week"
(Oct. 1-7) over last year.
