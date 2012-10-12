HONG KONG Oct 12 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Bursa Malaysia, the operator of the Southeast Asian
country's stock exchange, plans to list the world's first retail
Islamic exchange-traded bond (ETB) in Malaysia in December,
which may lead to a listing in Hong Kong if there is demand. ()
-- CIFI Holdings, a Shanghai-based property developer, has
revived a plan to list shares in Hong Kong on November to raise
as much as $300 million, people with direct knowledge of the
situation said. ()
-- The number of international passengers flying China
Eastern Airlines fell 18 percent to 641,340
last month in August amid a row between China and Japan over
disputed islands in the East China Sea.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Mainland China property developer Country Garden
said it achieved a transaction amount of 4.23 billion
yuan ($673.89 million) during the Mid-Autumn Festival and
National Day Golden Week Holidays (between Sept. 30 and Oct.7),
12 percent higher than the total contract sales in September.
