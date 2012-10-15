HONG KONG Oct 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Banks are shedding staff around the world to cut costs this year with the exception of the mainland. Three European banks, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank, are hiring people for various functions on the mainland, according to headhunting sources. ()

-- RBC Wealth Management, the world's sixth largest wealth manager by assets under management, said it is seeking small- to medium-sized asset managers in Asia, and plans to more than double client manager numbers by 2015. ()

-- BDO, the fifth-biggest accounting firm in Hong Kong by revenue, is eyeing merger opportunities to go head-to-head with the Big Four (Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Ernst & Young, PwC and KPMG) and offer more diverse services to customers, according to BDO Chairman Albert Au. ()

-- A group of companies controlled by Li Ka-shing, including Cheung Kong Infrastructure, Power Assets and Cheung Kong (Holdings), completed the acquisition of British gas firm Wales & West Utilities (WWU) on Sunday, CKI said. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Milan Station, a retailer of second-hand luxury handbags, is looking to relocate existing branches at new sites to hedge against inflated rents, Chairman and Chief Executive Byron Yiu said.

-- Transactions in the primary and secondary property markets have eased, with only 108 new units sold over the past two days, a drop of more than 50 percent from the previous weekend.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd will kick off its Hong Kong public offering road show on Tuesday, expecting to raise about $600 million, according to market sources. The listing is expected to be on Oct. 31.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his personal blog that the city has the strictest short-selling regulations in the world and does not need to ban the practice.

-- Cellphone maker Nokia Corp has cut about 100 staff at its Dongguan factory in China as part of its global strategic retrenchment plan, said Gao Xiang, a spokesperson for Nokia China.

