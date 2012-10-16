HONG KONG Oct 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Apple Inc is stepping up its retail expansion in the mainland with the opening of its third branded store in Beijing on Saturday (Oct. 20), three weeks after it launched a new outlet in Hong Kong. The store will take the number of Apple's branded stores to 386 in 13 countries. ()

-- A residential site near Yuen Long's Long Ping MTR station, estimated to cost up to HK$1.9 billion ($245.12 million), attracted eight bids from developers, include Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and New World Development Co Ltd. ()

-- The Asia-Pacific region will overtake Europe to become the world's biggest market expansion services (MES) market by 2015, with China among the fastest growing, a study said. It predicts Asia's MES market will grow 8 percent per year until 2015, while the global MES market will grow 7.1 percent annually to $3.1 trillion in 2015. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd Chairman Lee Shau-kee expects local property prices to rise by 10-20 percent in two to three years due to inflated construction costs.

THE STANDARD

-- The Long-Term Housing Strategy Steering Committee, which is chaired by the Secretary for Transport and Housing, Anthony Cheung, will review the demand for flats in the city. A report laying out the housing strategy for the next 10 years is expected by the middle of next year.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............