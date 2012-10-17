HONG KONG Oct 17 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Bank of AmericaMerrill Lynch (BAML) has appointed
Margaret Ren, daughter-in-law of former premier Zhao Ziyang, as
China chairman, according to an internal memorandum. Ren, who is
well connected to the government given her family background,
will be based in Hong Kong at the Asia-Pacific regional head
office.
-- Jefferies & Co has hired Sherry Liu, the former China
chairman and chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland,
to help expand its investment banking business in Asia, three
people familiar with the matter said.
-- Prices of second-hand homes in Hong Kong have risen by
almost 3 percent since the latest round of monetary easing in
the United States on Sept. 14, according to Centaline Property
Agency.
-- Property tycoon Cecil Chao said he would be happy to help
Hollywood filmmakers create a comedy based on his HK$500 million
($64.5 million) marriage bounty offer for his daughter Gigi, but
on the condition that he was portrayed in a positive light.
THE STANDARD
-- The stock market regulator expects to reveal next month
the results of a consultation on tightening rules governing
sponsors of initial public offerings. The Securities and Futures
Commission also plans to cooperate and issue joint policy
statements with overseas regulators on foreign firms listed in
Hong Kong.
-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group managing director
Kent Wong blamed high gold prices for hurting sales during the
Golden Week holidays (Sept. 30 to Oct. 7), but remains
optimistic about sales during the Spring Festival next year,
despite the slowdown in the mainland economy.
WEN WEI PO
-- Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd, a
distributor of luxury clothing brands in Asia, has shut down the
Seibu Department Store in Shenzhen last month, market sources
said.
