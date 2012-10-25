HONG KONG Oct 25 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Three credit rating agencies, China's Dagong Global
Credit Rating, Russia' RusRating and the United States'
Egan-Jones Ratings, aim to establish an international credit
rating supervision system and unified rating criteria over the
next five years, to challenge the dominance of the Big Three:
Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch Ratings. ()
-- Hundreds of people in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo
demonstrated for a third consecutive day on Wednesday over plans
to expand a controversial petrochemical plant. The government
said the work would continue despite calls for a larger protest
during the weekend. ()
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- China Communications Construction Co Ltd
expects overseas income to account for 30 percent of
the company's total income by 2015, said Executive Director and
Chairman Zhou Jichang. It also plans to set up a holding company
in Hong Kong within this year, he added.
THE STANDARD
-- A 28-year-old businessman was convicted of hacking the
website, the only official platform of the stock exchange for
company announcements, in August last year, resulting in trading
suspensions for seven companies including HSBC
and Cathay Pacific.
-- Hong Kong Secretary for Financial Services and the
Treasury Ceajer Chan said the government will step up efforts to
rein in fees within the mandatory provident fund scheme system.
APPLE DAILY
-- Chinese sports brand 361 Degrees International Ltd
said same store sales growth for the third quarter
ended September was 4.1 percent, compared with 5.1 percent in
the second quarter.
