SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Beijing Automotive Group plans to set up more joint
ventures with foreign brands such as Aston Martin Lagonda of
James Bond fame as the state-owned carmaker seeks to diversify
-- Chonghou Energy Resources, an Inner Mongolian-based
coking coal miner, aims to raise about $300 million in an
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd is
considering a dividend in yuan, Managing Director Thomas
Jefferson Wu said.
WEN WEI PO
-- Chinese property developer Shui On Land said
total sales in the first nine months of the year totalled 3.2
billion yuan ($512.68 million), with contracted sales accounting
for 2.4 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.2417 Chinese yuan)
