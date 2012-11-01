HONG KONG Nov 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong is expected to face an acute shortage of 4,200 international primary school places by 2016 despite a planned expansion in the next five years, Secretary for Education Eddie Ng said.

-- China's Guangzhou plans to set up 30,000-strong auxiliary police force to replace its local security squads, quoted mainland media reports. The plan is awaiting approval from the city government and is expected to be enacted next year.

-- Hong Kong has been named the world's top financial centre for the second year running by the World Economic Forum, while the mainland slips to 23rd out of 62 countries.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- People's Insurance Company (Group) of China, which plans to raise up to $3 billion in its initial public offering in Hong Kong, may start receiving the declaration of shares subscription by mid-November.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Casual wear retailer Giordano International Ltd said net profit for the third quarter dropped 5 percent to HK$1.27 billion ($163.9 million) from a year earlier due to weak consumer demand.

-- Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang said the government does not rule out imposing further curbs on the home market, commercial property and even car-park slots.

THE STANDARD

-- The auditor of Birmingham International, BDO Limited, quit as the firm failed to provide consistent, reliable and complete audit evidence. Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since June 2011.

-- Macau government raises the minimum age of people who can enter casinos in the former enclave to 21 from 18. The new law comes into effect on Thursday.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Sino Land Co Ltd Chairman Robert Ng said the company will not slow down apartment sales and land purchases despite the latest cooling measures on property market.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)