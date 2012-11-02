HONG KONG Nov 2 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, plans to charge those who give birth to a second child in Hong Kong or overseas more than 200,000 yuan ($32,000), quoted state media reports. (link.reuters.com/sej73t)

-- China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC) will spend 69.6 billion yuan on property projects from this year to 2014, more than the 54 billion yuan it will spend on infrastructure, including railways. (link.reuters.com/tej73t)

-- Nearly two-thirds of mainland buyers would not consider buying a home in Hong Kong within six months, according to a survey by property agency Midland China. (link.reuters.com/vej73t)

-- Rents at offices owned by Swire Properties rose between 20 percent and 51 percent for new leases in the first nine months of the year. (link.reuters.com/wej73t)

-- Speculative action on car park slots has heated up as none of the latest property cooling measures touch on them. In a latest spree, a local investor scooped up 12 parking places at Belair Gardens in Sha Tin for HK$2.2 million ($283,900).

-- Cheung Kong Holdings is offering a discount of 15 percent on its remaining new flats at its Yuen Long project, Uptown, according to market sources. Cheung Kong is the first developer to offer such incentive to attract those who are affected by a new buyer's stamp duty.

-- SUNeVision Holdings Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, said Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong, Alfred So Chung-keung and Thomas Chan Kui-yuen, have retired by rotation as non-executive directors of the company with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting.

-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co said it had acquired a plot in Wuhan city, Hubei province for 568 million yuan.

