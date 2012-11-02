HONG KONG Nov 2 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, plans to charge those who
give birth to a second child in Hong Kong or overseas more than
200,000 yuan ($32,000), quoted state media reports. (link.reuters.com/sej73t)
-- China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC)
will spend 69.6 billion yuan on property projects
from this year to 2014, more than the 54 billion yuan it will
spend on infrastructure, including railways. (link.reuters.com/tej73t)
-- Nearly two-thirds of mainland buyers would not consider
buying a home in Hong Kong within six months, according to a
survey by property agency Midland China. (link.reuters.com/vej73t)
-- Rents at offices owned by Swire Properties rose
between 20 percent and 51 percent for new leases in the first
nine months of the year. (link.reuters.com/wej73t)
THE STANDARD
-- Speculative action on car park slots has heated up as
none of the latest property cooling measures touch on them. In a
latest spree, a local investor scooped up 12 parking places at
Belair Gardens in Sha Tin for HK$2.2 million ($283,900).
SING TAO DAILY
-- Cheung Kong Holdings is offering a discount of
15 percent on its remaining new flats at its Yuen Long project,
Uptown, according to market sources. Cheung Kong is the first
developer to offer such incentive to attract those who are
affected by a new buyer's stamp duty.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- SUNeVision Holdings Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong
developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, said Thomas
Kwok Ping-kwong, Alfred So Chung-keung and Thomas Chan Kui-yuen,
have retired by rotation as non-executive directors of the
company with effect from the conclusion of the annual general
meeting.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co said it
had acquired a plot in Wuhan city, Hubei province for 568
million yuan.
