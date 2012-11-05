HONG KONG Nov 5 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Swiss-based investment bank UBS's internal restructuring
and lay-off plan would have only a 'minimal impact' in the
Asia-Pacific region, and he expected to help some big Chinese
clients launch stock or bond sales next year, said David Chin,
head of the group's Asia investment banking business. (link.reuters.com/kuq73t)
-- At least eight city commercial banks in the mainland were
working together to draft plans to lobby the mainland's banking
regulator to allow them to set up lease financing companies,
quoted state media reports. (link.reuters.com/muq73t)
-- The number of international buyers in Canton Fair,
China's largest trade fair, was down by 10.26 per cent.
China-Japan agreements fell 36.6 per cent, due mainly to the
lingering territorial dispute between the two countries over
uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, according to fair
spokesman Liu Jianjun. (link.reuters.com/nuq73t)
SING TAO DAILY
-- Financial Secretary John Tsang said is his personal blog
that he has noticed huge price increases in commercial
properties and the authorities would consider measures to cool
this sector if economic stability is threatened.
THE STANDARD
-- The secondary home market saw just 10 deals, down by two,
in the ten major housing estates tracked by Centaline Property
agency, over the second weekend after the latest property
cooling measures came into force.
-- Protesters tied light-blue ribbons around the gates of
the government headquarters in another attempt to save Lung Mei
near Tai Po from being turned into an artificial beach. But the
government reiterated that it will go ahead with the project,
planned for completion in 2015.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd said it has
recorded a significant loss for the three months ended September
due to the challenging market environment where demand and
margin were poor.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- South Korea car parts maker Mando has passed
its listing hearing last week and plans to kick off the initial
public offering in Hong Kong in November, raising about HK$1.6
billion ($206.45 million), according to market sources.
TA KUNG PAO
-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the
country's largest property developer by market value, expects to
record a total sales of 25 billion yuan ($4.01 billion) in east
China region this year.
WEN WEI PO
-- Mainland China property developer Country Garden Holdings
said the Group achieved contracted sales of about 36
billion for the first ten months this year.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2415 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)