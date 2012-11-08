HONG KONG Nov 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bank of China (Hong Kong), one of the largest retail banks in the city, would launch private banking services for customers with at least $2 million to invest, as demand for such services is increasing on the mainland and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region. (link.reuters.com/saj83t)

-- City Telecom may try to seek a judicial review if the government refuses to make a decision on new free-to-air television licences, said chairman Ricky Wong. (link.reuters.com/taj83t)

-- Beijing Automotive Group, the country's fifth-largest carmaker in terms of sales, is planning initial public offering for three units to fund an ambitious business expansion over the next three years. (link.reuters.com/xaj83t)

-- Casablanca, a manufacturer of bed collections, and Shanghai-based developer CIFI Group will kick off their initial public offering in Hong Kong on Nov. 13, and expect to be listed on Nov. 23, according to market sources.

-- The government plans to put forward several potential reclamation sites in the first quarter of 2013 for possible public consultation, as to increase the territory's land supply in the long term, said Secretary for Development Paul Chan.

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales for the first ten months totalled 23.9 billion yuan ($3.83 billion), 77 percent of its 2012 sales target.

-- The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said it had acquired a residential site in Chengdu, Sichuan province, for about 385 million yuan.

($1 = 6.2437 Chinese yuan)