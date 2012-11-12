HONG KONG Nov 12 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China's outgoing President Hu Jintao will formally
relinquish his position as military chief at the end of the 18th
party congress this week, according to sources. ()
-- Hong Kong and Canada signed a treaty to avoid double
taxation and increase trade between the two economies. ()
-- Turkish Airlines will increase its service between Hong
Kong and Istanbul as passengers seek cheaper fares to Europe and
more exotic destinations. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Casablanca, a manufacturer of bed collections, would kick
off its Hong Kong initial public offering on Nov. 13, within
a range of HK$1.5 to HK$2 a share.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong's economy is likely to suffer if US lawmakers
fail to avert the so-called "fiscal cliff," Financial Secretary
John Tsang warned. ()
-- The property market seems to have regained its confidence
two weeks after the introduction of new cooling measures, as
weekend transactions at major estates rose slightly to 14 from
10 in the previous week. ()
SING TAO DAILY
-- Local jewellery retailer Tse Sui Luen Jewellery
(International) said it expected gross profit margin
to be higher than 47.4 percent in the second half of this year,
due to the coming Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays.
