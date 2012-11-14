HONG KONG Nov 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) chairman Jiang Jiemin has been questioned by the Communist Party's top discipline watchdog in relation to the Ferrari crash in Beijing earlier this year that claimed the life of the only son of Ling Jihua, party general secretary Hu Jintao's former top aide, sources said. (link.reuters.com/sug93t)

-- British barrister David Perry, who is leading the prosecution of self-styled fung shui master Tony Chan, will be the lead prosecutor in the bribery trial involving the billionaire Kwok brothers and former chief secretary Rafael Hui.(link.reuters.com/tug93t)

-- Global Switch, a company owned by venture capitalist and property developer Reuben Brothers, plans to invest about HK$2.8 billion ($361.27 million) to build what it claims would be Hong Kong's largest data centre in Tseung Kwan O. (link.reuters.com/vug93t)

THE STANDARD

-- Now TV, operated by PCCW Ltd, has regained the exclusive broadcasting rights of the English Premier League for three seasons starting with the next one. The fresh contract cost Now TV less than $200 million, believed to be lower than what i-Cable Communications Ltd's Cable TV paid for the right to air the hugely popular competition, sources said. (link.reuters.com/wug93t)

-- Macau's chief executive, Fernando Chui, gave his third policy address on Tuesday. Macau permanent residents will receive, along with 8,000 patacas ($1,000), an additional 6,000 patacas ($750) in their central savings accounts and the non-permanent ones will receive 4,800 patacas ($600) in cash, with stamp duty waivers, tax rebates and more. (link.reuters.com/xug93t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Shenzhen-listed China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd (CIMC) will have its listing hearing at the Hong Kong stock exchange on Nov. 22, for the plan to convert all 1.43 billion of its CIMC B shares into H shares, sources said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Local restaurant chain operator Tsui Wah Holdings, which opens the retail book on Wednesday for its HK$760 million initial public offering, plans to open 22 new outlets in mainland cities in the next three years.

WEN WEI PO

-- Watch dealer Time Watch plans to raise more than $100 million through a Hong Kong initial public offering by the end of this year, market sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Foxconn International Holdings Ltd spokesperson denied a rumor that it would move its headquarters to China's inland city Chengdu and said Shenzhen remains the major strategic base for the company.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 7.9830 Macau patacas) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)