HONG KONG, March 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is aiming to achieve annual flat sales of more than 5 billion yuan ($804.87 million)in Shanghai starting this year as it launches residential property in the city for the first time, said William Kwok, Cheung Kong's real estate director. (link.reuters.com/fak86t)

-- The government's plan to seize and auction off chunks of 3G mobile spectrum will act as a new tax on the sector and significantly raise the cost of mobile telecommunications services, according to Alex Arena, the group managing director of HKT, the largest telecommunications network operator in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/hak86t)

-- GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, the world's largest maker of raw materials for solar panels, plans to build up to 300MW of solar power plants this year, mainly in the United States and South Africa, said Chairman Zhu Gongshan. It also plans to build as much as 300MW of plants on the mainland and has a project pipeline of more than 1,000MW of plants. (link.reuters.com/jak86t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Poly Property Group Co Ltd Chairman Xue Ming said he expects the company to maintain its contract sales growth at between 15 percent and 20 percent every year.

-- Japan's low-cost carrier Peach Aviation Ltd plans to increase the number of flights, said chief executive Shinichi Inoue, adding that he expects the company's free cash flow to achieve a balance of profit and loss in the next financial year.

WEN WEI PO

-- Mainland developers Greentown China Holdings Ltd said net profit for 2012 totalled 4.85 billion yuan, up 88.4 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)