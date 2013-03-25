HONG KONG, March 25 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is aiming to achieve
annual flat sales of more than 5 billion yuan ($804.87
million)in Shanghai starting this year as it launches
residential property in the city for the first time, said
William Kwok, Cheung Kong's real estate director. (link.reuters.com/fak86t)
-- The government's plan to seize and auction off chunks of
3G mobile spectrum will act as a new tax on the sector and
significantly raise the cost of mobile telecommunications
services, according to Alex Arena, the group managing director
of HKT, the largest telecommunications network
operator in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/hak86t)
-- GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, the world's
largest maker of raw materials for solar panels, plans to build
up to 300MW of solar power plants this year, mainly in the
United States and South Africa, said Chairman Zhu Gongshan. It
also plans to build as much as 300MW of plants on the mainland
and has a project pipeline of more than 1,000MW of plants. (link.reuters.com/jak86t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Poly Property Group Co Ltd Chairman Xue Ming
said he expects the company to maintain its contract sales
growth at between 15 percent and 20 percent every year.
-- Japan's low-cost carrier Peach Aviation Ltd plans to
increase the number of flights, said chief executive Shinichi
Inoue, adding that he expects the company's free cash flow to
achieve a balance of profit and loss in the next financial year.
WEN WEI PO
-- Mainland developers Greentown China Holdings Ltd
said net profit for 2012 totalled 4.85 billion yuan,
up 88.4 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)
