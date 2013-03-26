HONG KONG, March 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Henderson Land Development Co said it planned to launch 10 projects for sale. Together with the remaining unsold units from the major developments, a total of about 2.27 million square feet of space will be ready for sale this year. ()

-- Manulife Hong Kong plans to hire 400 more agents in the city this year and aims to increase its sales of investment-linked products, given investors' growing appetite for equities, said Chief Executive Michael Huddart. ()

-- Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd expects the impact of interest rate liberalisation to be smaller on Chongqing Rural, as the lender has a greater focus on small to medium-sized enterprises, said vice-president Sui Jun. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Mainland developers Greentown China Holdings Ltd is targeting contracted sales of about 55 billion yuan ($8.86 billion) for this year, and hopes its profit can maintain a double-digit growth, the company said.

THE STANDARD

-- Department-store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd's immediate shareholder is distributing part of the retailer's shares to the two controlling families, those of Chief Executive Thomas Lau and New World Development Co Ltd's Cheng Yu-tung. ()

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it targets to achieve contracted sales of 42 billion yuan for this year, an increase of 27 percent from 2012.

-- Shun Tak Holdings Ltd said the group plans to make its foray in property development in Northern China, and would develop an iconic architecture comprising retail, office and serviced apartments in the new business district of Beijing Tongzhou district.

