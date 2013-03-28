HONG KONG, March 28 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Bank of Communications (Bocom) will
not raise funds from the equity market for at least three years
but may consider other means, such as debt, to boost its
secondary capital, said executive vice-president and chief
financial officer Yu Yali. (link.reuters.com/pec96t)
-- Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd,
BMW's partner in China, expects sales to jump 24.3 percent this
year to 200,000 units despite health concerns over its cars. (link.reuters.com/qec96t)
-- China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd said
it would delay the launch of Jetstar Hong Kong, a low-cost
carrier it jointly owns with Jetstar Group, by nearly six months
to the end of the year due to complexities in its application
for an operating licence in the city. (link.reuters.com/rec96t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China Communications Construction Co Ltd
, the country's largest builder of ports, said it
aims to sign 525.5 billion yuan ($4.10 billion) worth of
contracts and generate 344 billion yuan in operating income in
2013.
THE STANDARD
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd plans to invest
HK$3 billion ($386.44 million), including the cost of the land,
to build low-rise apartments on the Kau To residential plot in
Sha Tin, deputy managing director Victor Lui said. (link.reuters.com/sec96t)
-- China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd chairwoman Sun
Yiping said the company is teaming up with Denmark's Arla Foods,
its second largest shareholder, to launch milk products to meet
domestic demand. (link.reuters.com/tec96t)
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd plans to sell more
than 1,000 units in Shanghai this year and aims to achieve
annual flat sales of at least 5 billion yuan in the city.
WEN WEI PO
-- Wheelock and Co Ltd aims to sell HK$10 billion
worth of properties in Hong Kong this year, up 45 percent from
2012, said vice-chairman Stewart Leung.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)