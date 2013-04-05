HONG KONG, April 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Fleur Pellerin, France's minister for small and medium-sized enterprises, innovation and digital economy, said the country had brought in measures to address the current economic crisis and is offering a range of incentives to attract investors from Hong Kong and mainland China. (link.reuters.com/fej27t)

-- Listing candidates, including China Galaxy Securities and China Everbright Bank, plan to proceed with offerings in the second quarter in Hong Kong to replenish their capital base for further expansion as the authorities seek to tighten credit in China. (link.reuters.com/gej27t)

-- As home sales start showing signs of losing steam, developers, such as Sun Hung Kai Properties and CSI Properties, are rushing to launch projects before a law takes effect at the end of this month which is expected to curb new flat sales. (link.reuters.com/jej27t)

THE STANDARD

-- Next Media Ltd said it is currently in talks with potential buyers of its TV business in Taiwan after the original deal was axed.

-- The first meeting arranged by the Labour Department aimed at ending the eight-day-old dockers strike failed to materialize as both sides were unable to agree on the status of workers in the negotiations. A pressure group has called for a boycott of supermarket chain PARKnSHOP, owned by Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , on Saturday. (link.reuters.com/hej27t)

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said contract sales for the first quarter totalled about 18.39 billion yuan ($2.97 billion), nearly 30 percent of its full-year target of 62 billion yuan.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)