-- Industrial Securities, a medium-sized brokerage on the mainland, is considering a listing in Hong Kong and would also look for acquisition targets abroad to reinforce its global expansion, said the company's president Liu Zhihui. (link.reuters.com/ces37t)

-- New flat supply in Hong Kong is projected to climb to an eight-year high next year, 16.8 percent more than this year's expected total of 13,550 units, a report by the Rating and Valuation Department shows. (link.reuters.com/des37t)

-- Hang Seng Bank has joined Bank of China Hong Kong to offer fixed-rate mortgage plans, which will offer an annual rate of 1.8 percent to 2.4 percent for the first four years.

-- China Galaxy Securities Co. and Sinopec Engineering (Group) have passed the listing hearing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, expected to raise a total of about $1.5 billion, according to market sources.

-- Two residential plots in Tseung Kwan O and Tuen Mun will open for tender next month to boost land supply, and are expected to fetch a total of up to HK$5.72 billion ($736.94 million). (link.reuters.com/ges37t)

-- Property agency Midland Realty will cut its workforce by more than 100 agents as home transactions continue to shrink and property curbs remain firmly in place. (link.reuters.com/hes37t)

-- Richard Li, younger son of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, placed about 163 million units of HKT Trust, the telecom business spin-off of PCCW Ltd, to cash in up to HK$1.28 billion.

