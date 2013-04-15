HONG KONG, April 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Jürg Zeltner, the chief executive of UBS Wealth Management, said he expects the bank's invested assets in the Asia-Pacific to reach 20 percent or more of its total assets under management in the medium to long term, almost double their level of 12.2 percent at the end of last year. (link.reuters.com/feb47t)

-- Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, whose shares have been suspended since June last year, hopes to have creditors' demands for its liquidation set aside and its shares trading again by the end of the year, said its executive director. (link.reuters.com/geb47t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The managing director of the luxury division at PPR , said the company will maintain its expansion plan in China this year. Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta and Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) will also open stores in the country, he added.

SING TAO DAILY

-- China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, will continue seeking investment opportunities in North America and plans to expand its market to New York this year, its chairman said.

THE STANDARD

-- The strike by dock workers at a port operator backed by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing continues on the 19-th day. The Union of Hong Kong Dockers threatened to escalate the industrial action if employers continued to show insincerity during negotiations. (link.reuters.com/jeb47t)

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said contract sales for the first quarter totalled about 1.13 billion yuan ($182.49 million), up 25 percent from a year earlier, representing 15 percent of the full-year sales target of 7.5 billion yuan .

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)