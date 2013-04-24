HONG KONG, April 24 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Guangzhou housing authorities ordered developers and
property agents to submit pricing for all new projects for
scrutiny from today to ensure that the price increases for new
projects do not exceed disposable income growth amid efforts to
rein in the booming market. (link.reuters.com/dub67t)
-- International consultant Savills, a real estate agent
which is also introducing overseas properties to Hong Kong
buyers, said it is expanding its sales force to enter the mass
housing market in the city. (link.reuters.com/fub67t)
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd plans to
sell hotel rooms at its Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip,
according to market sources.
SING TAO DAILY
-- The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited plans to move
its office to Sheung Wan from Two International Finance Centre,
Central, by the end of this year to save expense on rent.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Property tycoon Lee Shau-kee will resign as an
independent non-executive director of Bank of East Asia
with effect from April 24 due to his busy schedule.
Lee has served the bank for 26 years since 1987.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)