HONG KONG, April 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Guangzhou housing authorities ordered developers and property agents to submit pricing for all new projects for scrutiny from today to ensure that the price increases for new projects do not exceed disposable income growth amid efforts to rein in the booming market. (link.reuters.com/dub67t)

-- International consultant Savills, a real estate agent which is also introducing overseas properties to Hong Kong buyers, said it is expanding its sales force to enter the mass housing market in the city. (link.reuters.com/fub67t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd plans to sell hotel rooms at its Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, according to market sources.

SING TAO DAILY

-- The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited plans to move its office to Sheung Wan from Two International Finance Centre, Central, by the end of this year to save expense on rent.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Property tycoon Lee Shau-kee will resign as an independent non-executive director of Bank of East Asia with effect from April 24 due to his busy schedule. Lee has served the bank for 26 years since 1987.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)