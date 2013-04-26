HONG KONG, April 26 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Uniqlo, Asia's biggest apparel chain which has more than
1,200 outlets worldwide, plans to open between 200 to 300 new
stores each year and aims to be the world's biggest clothing
brand by 2020, said chief executive Tadashi Yanai. (link.reuters.com/feq67t)
-- Partners Group, the international private equity fund
management firm, has teamed up with a Hong Kong-based investment
fund to buy an industrial building in Kwun Tong for HK$958
million ($123.38 million). (link.reuters.com/geq67t)
-- Chinese developer Soho China Ltd has acquired a
commercial site in Shanghai for 3.19 billion yuan ($516.96
million). The deal puts the accommodation value of the site at
31,000 yuan per square metre, more than double the previous
record in the district. (link.reuters.com/heq67t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hop Hing Group Holdings said it will sell its
edible oil business to the firm's major shareholder, Hung
family, for HK$400 million and pay 70 percent of the proceeds as
a special dividend. The sale will allow the company to focus on
its quick service restaurant business.
THE STANDARD
-- The High Court has declined to grant a temporary
injunction against striking dock workers camping just outside
the Cheung Kong Center, where the headquarter of tycoon Li
Ka-shing's Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is located,
after assessing the situation as not urgent. (link.reuters.com/peq67t)
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd said
it had no plans to raise funds in the equity market this year.
($1 = 7.7646 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan)
