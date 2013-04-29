April 29 These are some of the leading stories
in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Swire Pacific Ltd's Chairman Christopher Pratt
said Swire was looking to expand its property investment
footprint across China and Southeast Asia, and the firm had high
hopes of Cathay Pacific Airway Ltd's ties with
shareholder Air China Ltd , which he felt
would define this decade for the airline. ()
-- France is keen to act as a hub for yuan trading in the
euro zone as China pushes for its currency to be more widely
used on the international stage, according to French Minister of
the Economy and Finance Pierre Moscovici. ()
-- Mandarin Oriental, a luxury hotel chain operator, would
continue expanding in China to tap into the rising affluence on
the mainland, said Andrew Hirst, the group's operations director
for Asia. The company was actively searching for partners and
properties on the mainland to consolidate its foothold in China,
he added. ()
-- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's pharmaceutical unit,
Hutchison China Meditech, has joined forces with Swiss
food giant Nestle to develop a new drug, which they
said had the potential to be the first Chinese
herbal-ingredient-based drug candidate to conduct a large-scale
clinical trial for registration in a major disease area. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Shipping Development Co said
it would construct six LNG carriers for $1.51 billion to further
expand the group's logistic business.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd
said it had acquired a piece of a residential and commercial
site in Songjiang District, Shanghai, for 900 million yuan ($146
million).
WEN WEI PO
-- China International Marine Containers (Group) Co
said it plans to invest up to 18 billion
yuan in Dongguan city to establish a new production base with
factories, innovation and development center, research
institution, and training centres.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............