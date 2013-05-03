May 3 These are some of the leading stories in
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong government said it would set up an independent
committee which would examine claims that the former head of the
city's anti-graft agency, the Independent Commission Against
Corruption (ICAC), Timothy Tong, spent lavish sums of public
money entertaining mainland officials. (link.reuters.com/fax77t)
-- Chinese companies are seeking to win a share of the
billions of dollars of upcoming rail contracts in Asia,
including a metro line project in Manila, said Rene Limcaoco,
undersecretary of the Philippine Department of Transportation
and Communications. The companies were also interested in
supplying train coaches to transport projects in the country, he
added, without naming the projects. (link.reuters.com/gax77t)
-- The Asean economy will double by 2020, with the nominal
gross domestic product of the regional bloc increasing to $4.7
trillion from $2 trillion in 2012, according to the global
information company IHS. (link.reuters.com/hax77t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Ltd said it expected
its revenue and net profit for the year ended March 2013 to fall
compared with a year ago period due to slowdown in the luxury
retail markets for fine watches.
-- DBS, Singapore's largest bank, said net profit of the
bank's Hong Kong operation grew 18 percent in the first three
months of the year to HK$1.38 billion ($177.84 million).
SING TAO DAILY
-- Hong Kong government received a record HK$242.2 billion
in total tax revenue during the just-ended financial year, an
increase of 2 percent over the amount collected in the previous
fiscal year.
THE STANDARD
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd could resume
sales at its project in Yuen Long, the Reach, in the coming week
at the earliest, making it the third project available on the
market, following the imposition of new rules on first-hand home
sales, said General manager of sales Thomas Lam. Around 1,064
flats remain unsold at The Reach. (link.reuters.com/jax77t)
TA KUNG PAO
-- Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said contract
sales for the first four months totalled 12.6 billion yuan
($2.04 billion), up 32.3 percent from a year earlier.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7599 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1650 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)