HONG KONG May 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong-based investment fund Telok Real Estate Partners is looking to add two more projects to its portfolio in Macau, where it expects home prices to continue rising in the face of a severe supply shortfall over the next two years. (link.reuters.com/jar87t)

-- Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a semi-military administration set up by Beijing, is seeking $8.5 billion of investment in five projects to use natural gas and coal in chemicals manufacturing. It is also targeting to double economic output and per capita gross domestic product by 2015 from 2010, and further double them by 2020. (link.reuters.com/kar87t)

-- Air China , the country's flagship carrier, said its board of directors approved a plan to buy 100 Airbus planes. It did not give the price or other details.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co, a spin-off of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co, said it plans to expand in Europe and expects the group's profit margin can be maintained at more than 70 percent this year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The Securities and Futures Commission has revoked the license of a broker and prohibited her from re-entering the industry for five years for trading shares of Nexen before CNOOC Ltd said it was buying the Canadian energy firm last year.

THE STANDARD

-- Democratic Party stalwart Martin Lee and his wife have filed a writ against HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) for misleading them over investments involving at least $200,000. (link.reuters.com/mar87t)

-- Swire Properties Ltd expects modest growth in retail sales at its malls this year as consumption by mainlanders is slowing. (link.reuters.com/nar87t)

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contracted sales from January to April totalled 24.98 billion yuan ($4.06 billion), up 51.9 percent year-on-year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1541 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)